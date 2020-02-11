Tony Nominee Zachary Levi Will Star in Movie Musical Undercover

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Tony Nominee Zachary Levi Will Star in Movie Musical Undercover
By Dan Meyer
Feb 11, 2020
 
The Broadway alum will star alongside Riverdale alum Cole Sprouse.
IMG_0367.jpg
Zachary Levi Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Zachary Levi will play a rocker reliving his glory days in the Steve Pink-directed musical comedy Undercover. Variety reports that Levi will appear opposite Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who plays the lead member of a wedding band. Levi's character joins by pretending to be much younger—only to be exposed when the group's popularity grows.

The film is written by Amy Talkington with Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard, and Michael Fontana.

Levi was last seen on Broadway in She Loves Me, earning a Tony nomination for his performance as Georg. The musical also stared Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel. His additional stage credits include First Date on Broadway and Sunday in the Park With George at New York City Center. The Shazam! star has also lent his vocal talents as Flynn Rider in Tangled.

Sprouse has previously sung on Riverdale with the CW series' musical tribute to Heathers. The teen drama will also pay homage to Hedwig and the Angry Inch in an upcoming episode.

Colorful First Pics of Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi and Co. in She Loves Me

Colorful First Pics of Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi and Co. in She Loves Me

The Roundabout revival began previews Feb. 19

8 PHOTOS
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR05.jpg
Gavin Creel and Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR07.jpg
Gavin Creel and Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR04.jpg
Gavin Creel and Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR08.jpg
Zachary Levi and Michael McGrath Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR03.jpg
Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi in She Loves Me Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR06.jpg
Laura Benanti Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR01.jpg
Laura Benanti and Jane Krakowski Joan Marcus
She-Loves_Me_Prod_HR02.jpg
Zachary Levi and Laura Benanti Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!