Tony Nominee Zachary Levi Will Star in Movie Musical Undercover

The Broadway alum will star alongside Riverdale alum Cole Sprouse.

Tony nominee Zachary Levi will play a rocker reliving his glory days in the Steve Pink-directed musical comedy Undercover. Variety reports that Levi will appear opposite Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, who plays the lead member of a wedding band. Levi's character joins by pretending to be much younger—only to be exposed when the group's popularity grows.

The film is written by Amy Talkington with Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard, and Michael Fontana.

Levi was last seen on Broadway in She Loves Me, earning a Tony nomination for his performance as Georg. The musical also stared Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski, and Gavin Creel. His additional stage credits include First Date on Broadway and Sunday in the Park With George at New York City Center. The Shazam! star has also lent his vocal talents as Flynn Rider in Tangled.

Sprouse has previously sung on Riverdale with the CW series' musical tribute to Heathers. The teen drama will also pay homage to Hedwig and the Angry Inch in an upcoming episode.

