Tony Nominees Alison Fraser and Lou Liberatore Join Complete Cast of Paradise Lost

By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2019
 
The Tom Dulack adaptation of Milton’s 17th-century epic poem begins January 15, 2020, at Theatre Row.
Casting is set for the Off-Broadway premiere of Paradise Lost at Theatre Row, Tom Dulack’s stage adaptation of Milton’s 17th-century epic poem about Satan’s banishment to Hell and the devil’s subsequent plot to bring on the Fall of Man through Adam and Eve.

Two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance) and Tony nominee Lou Liberatore (Burn This) play Satan’s minions, Sin and Beezlebub, opposite David Andrew Macdonald (Rocky) as the devil himself. Joining them are Mel Johnson (Kiss Me, Kate) as the angel Gabriel, Marina Shay (Shakespeare in Love at Cleveland Playhouse) as Eve, and Andrew Veenstra (War Horse) as Adam.

The Fellowship for Performing Arts production, directed by Michael Parva, begins January 15, 2020, ahead of a January 22 opening. Performances are scheduled through February 23.

The creative team for Paradise Lost includes scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Phil Monat, projection design by John Narun, and original music and sound design by John Gromada. Serving as production stage manager is Arthur Atkinson with Laura Malseed as assistant stage manager. Stephanie Klapper Casting provides casting with Ken Denison as executive producer and Aruba Productions as general manager.

Prior to the New York premiere, the Fellowship for Performing Arts will begin its 2019–2020 season with a new take on of C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce.

