Tony Winner Alice Ripley Will Offer Crossovers Concert in March

The Broadway favorite will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for two evenings.

Tony winner Alice Ripley, recently seen in the North Shore Music Theatre production of Sunset Boulevard and an intimate Manhattan staging of Baby, will return to Feinstein's/54 Below in March.

The Next to Normal star will offer Crossovers: From Broadway to the Radio March 4–5 at 9:30 PM. She will be joined by collaborator Christopher Schelling.

Ripley won her Tony Award for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal. She was also Tony-nominated for her work in Side Show; her other Broadway credits include American Psycho, The Rocky Horror Show, James Joyce's The Dead, The Who's Tommy, and Les Misérables.

Click here for ticket information.

