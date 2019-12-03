Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Amazon’s Them

The series also features Brooke Smith, P.J. Byrne, Deborah Ayorinde, and Ashley Thomas.

Caroline, or Change Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose will have a recurring role on the Amazon series Them, which has received a two-season order.

Rose, according to Deadline, will play a god-fearing, fastidious housewife in the anthology horror series. Lena Waithe is the executive producer along with writer Little Marvin.

The stage and screen star, who will also recur on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, is part of a cast led by Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas with Brooke Smith, P.J. Byrne, Malcolm Mays, Jeremiah Birkett, and Sophie Guest.

The series concerns Alfred and Lucky Emory (Ayorinde and Thomas), who move from North Carolina to a Los Angeles neighborhood, where malevolent forces threaten to destroy them.

Rose starred as Lorrell Robinson in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls and earned a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack. Her screen credits also include The Good Wife, Private Practice, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Earlier this year she starred in Classic Stage Company's Carmen Jones, earning a Lucille Lortel Award.

