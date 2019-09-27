Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 27, 2019
 
The stage and screen star joins Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming series.
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Anika Noni Rose Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Caroline, or Change Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose has signed on for Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, Variety reports.

Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the series stars Kerry Washington (Race, American Son) and Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies). Rose will appear in a flashback episode playing an art professional who mentors a younger version of Mia. (Tiffany Boone will play the younger version of Washington’s character in flashback.)

Rose starred as Lorell Robinson in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls and earned a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack. Her screen credits also include The Good Wife, Private Practice, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Little Fires Everywhere also features recent Children of a Lesser God star Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose

From Caroline, or Change to Carmen Jones: Look Back at the Performances of Anika Noni Rose

Rose is a Tony Award winner for her performance in Caroline, or Change in 2004.

27 PHOTOS
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Ronnell Bey, Mandy Gonzalez, Anika Noni Rose, and Judy Kuhn in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
in <i>Eli&#39;s Comin&#39;</i>
Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kuhn, Anika Noni Rose, and Ronnell Bey in Eli's Comin' Carol Rosegg
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Caroline, or Change</i>
Chandra Wilson, Tonya Pinkins, and Anika Noni Rose in Caroline, or Change Photo by Michael Daniel
Lillias White (l.) and Anika Noni Rose in a scene from the Encores! production of <i>Purlie</i>
Lillias White and Anika Noni Rose in the Encores! production of Purlie Photo by Joan Marcus
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Anika Noni Rose, Beyoncé Knowles, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose in
Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Beyoncé Knowles, Anika Noni Rose, and Jennifer Hudson in the film version of <i>Dreamgirls </i>
Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé Knowles, and Anika Noni Rose in the film version of Dreamgirls Dreamworks SKG
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.</i>
Anika Noni Rose and Terrence Howard in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Cat star Anika Noni Rose.
Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in <i>Cat on a Hot Tin Roof</i>
Terrence Howard as Brick and Anika Noni Rose in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!