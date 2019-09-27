Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere

The stage and screen star joins Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming series.

Caroline, or Change Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose has signed on for Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, Variety reports.

Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the series stars Kerry Washington (Race, American Son) and Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies). Rose will appear in a flashback episode playing an art professional who mentors a younger version of Mia. (Tiffany Boone will play the younger version of Washington’s character in flashback.)

Rose starred as Lorell Robinson in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls and earned a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack. Her screen credits also include The Good Wife, Private Practice, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog.

Little Fires Everywhere also features recent Children of a Lesser God star Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, and Huang Lu.

