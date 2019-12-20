Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Will Star in Horror Flick Limbo

Film & TV News   Tony Winner Anika Noni Rose Will Star in Horror Flick Limbo
By Andrew Gans
Dec 20, 2019
 
The in-demand actor will also have recurring roles on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and the Amazon series Them: Covenant.
Drama_Desk_Awards_2019_HR
Anika Noni Rose Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Caroline, or Change Tony winner Anika Noni Rose will star in the horror film Limbo, which begins production in January 2020.

Chris Peckover will direct the Miramax-Barnyard Projects-Snoot Entertainment film from a screenplay by Matthew Jennison, Deadline reports.

Limbo concerns a young mother whose demonic double threatens to completely take over her life. The film also deals with themes of loss, gentrification, and grief.

Rose, who will also recur on Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and the Amazon series Them: Covenant, told Deadline, “As an American culture, we don’t deal with grief. When something hits us that’s huge and insurmountable, we don’t always know how to move through that and take our family with us instead of becoming an island of pain. Many of us in the country right now are experiencing extreme grief and loss. There are many of us in the country that are grieving who we thought we were as a country and Americans. We are watching horror every single day on the news and we are wondering how do we deal with that, process it, make it better and connect?”

Rose starred as Lorrell Robinson in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls and earned a Grammy nomination for the soundtrack. Her screen credits also include The Good Wife, Private Practice, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, and Disney’s The Princess and the Frog. Earlier this year she starred in Classic Stage Company's Carmen Jones, earning a Lucille Lortel Award.

