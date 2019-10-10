Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell Joins Lineup for Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway at Town Hall

Megan Hilty, Patina Miller, and Jessie Mueller will also join Rudetsky at the Manhattan venue.

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has joined the lineup for Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, SiriusXM host and Playbill correspondent Rudetsky’s series of intimate concerts at New York's Town Hall in the coming months.

Mitchell, who was last on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical Shuffle Along, joins the previously reported Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Tony winners Patina Miller and Jessie Mueller. Vanessa Williams, who was previously announced for the series, is no longer part of the lineup.

The cabaret series blends a talk-show format with a greatest hits concert, where Broadway stars share behind-the-scenes stories and revisit memorable songs from their careers.

Hilty and Mueller, who co-star as country legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in the upcoming Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, will join Rudetsky December 2, with Miller to follow February 2, 2020, and Mitchell April 13. Mark Cortale produces the concerts.

Mitchell earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate. He also received Tony nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Mitchell received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actors Fund.

For more information, visit TheTownHall.org.



