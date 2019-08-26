Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo to Perform With the Colorado Symphony

Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo to Perform With the Colorado Symphony
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 26, 2019
 
The Color Purple Tony winner will play Denver as part of the Legendary Women’s Voices series.
Cynthia Erivo Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Color Purple Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo will perform in Denver, Colorado, February 15, 2020, as part of the Colorado Symphony’s Legendary Women’s Voices series. Christopher Dragon will conduct the 7:30 PM concert.

Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in Focus Features’ upcoming release Harriet, which arrives in movie theatres November 1. Her screen appearances also include Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. Erivo can be heard on the new John Cameron Mitchell musical podcast series Anthem: Homunclus.

READ: Broadway’s Cynthia Erivo Reveals the Personal Stories Behind Her Live From Lincoln Center Set List

Erivo won the Tony Award for her Broadway debut as Celie in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, a role that also garnered her a Grammy Award (Best Musical Theater Album) and Daytime Emmy Award (Best Musical Performance in a Daytime Program).

For tickets, visit ColoradoSymphony.org.

