Tony Winner Jefferson Mays Tapped for Guest Role on The Blacklist

The Broadway alum will appear as a scientist who assassinated several world leaders.

Tony winner Jefferson Mays will guest star on the November 1 episode of NBC’s The Blacklist. The Broadway alum plays Norman Devane, a brilliant scientist who murdered several world leaders with bio-weapons.

In the episode, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force investigate Devane, who is on a new diabolical scientific quest after laying low. Elsewhere, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) travel to Cuba in search of a lead.

Mays won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for I Am My Own Wife. He’ll appear in the 2020 revival of The Music Man as Mayor Shin opposite Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Several Broadway favorites have appeared on The Blacklist, including Tony winners Donna Murphy (Passion) as an NSA cryptanalyst , Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me, Kate) as a bank executive , and Michael Aronov (Oslo) as a logistics expert .

Now in its seventh season, the show follows the life of ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington as he hunts down an infamous blacklist of spies, terrorists, and mobsters. The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8pm on NBC.

