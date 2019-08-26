Tony Winner John Cullum Postpones Feinstein’s/54 Below Engagement

The Shenandoah and On the Twentieth Century star is recovering from a recent bout of pneumonia.

Two-time Tony Award winner John Cullum has postponed the upcoming Feinstein’s/54 Below engagement of his one-man show An Accidental Star as he recovers from a recent bout of pneumonia.

The 89-year-old actor was slated to appear September 2–7 with the cabaret act that celebrates his 75-year career in show business. Cullum’s Feinstein’s/54 Below run of An Accidental Star has been rescheduled for March 22–28, 2020.

The evening features anecdotes and songs from his Broadway history starring in Camelot, On The Twentieth Century, Shenandoah, The Scottsboro Boys, and Urinetown, as well as recollections of his friends Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Goulet, and Julie Andrews.

An Accidental Star has music direction by Georgia Stitt and direction by David Thompson.

A Tony winner for Shenandoah and On the Twentieth Century, Cullum received additional Tony nominations for 110 in the Shade, Urinetown, and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. His recent Broadway appearances include the Manhattan Theatre Club premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina in 2014, and a limited run as Joe in Sara Bareilles’ Waitress last fall.

