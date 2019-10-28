Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall to Direct New Musical Shame, Based on The Scarlet Letter

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall to Direct New Musical Shame, Based on The Scarlet Letter
By Andrew Gans
Oct 28, 2019
 
The musical, which is currently in development, is written by Mark Governor.
Theatre_Forward_Broadway_Roundtable_2017_HR
Kathleen Marshall Marc J. Franklin

Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall is the director of the new musical-in-development shAme, based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.

Written by Mark Governor, shAme will feature music direction by David O, casting by Jim Carnahan, and general management by Nathan Gehan/5EE. Additional creative team members, casting, and a production timeline will be announced at a later date.

This sung-through adaptation of Hawthorne’s tale of Hester Prynne and the aftermath of her public punishment for adultery features a mix of contemporary music styles, including rock, pop, folk, roots, and soul.

Governor is the composer of several feature films and documentaries, including Pet Sematary 2, Notes From Underground, his collaboration with Iggy Pop on The Brave, and the DVD special editions of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies.

Marshall’s Broadway credits include In Transit; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Anything Goes; The Pajama Game; Wonderful Town; Living on Love; Grease; Little Shop of Horrors; Follies; Seussical; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; and Swinging on a Star.

Art Lab/Meg Fofonoff is producing and funding the development of the piece.

See What Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Kathleen Marshall Joins the Walls of Sardi's

Kathleen Marshall Joins the Walls of Sardi's

Kathleen Marshall was honored June 10 with the unveiling of a portrait to adorn the famed walls of theatre district eatery Sardi's.

17 PHOTOS
Max Klimavicius and Kathleen Marshall
Max Klimavicius and Kathleen Marshall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max Klimavicius and Kathleen Marshall
Max Klimavicius and Kathleen Marshall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tony Sheldon and Josh Grisetti
Tony Sheldon and Josh Grisetti Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Nathaniel Landis, Kathleen Marshall and Ella Landis
Nathaniel Landis, Kathleen Marshall and Ella Landis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Marshall
Kathleen Marshall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kelli O'Hara and Kathleen Marshall
Kelli O'Hara and Kathleen Marshall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Marshall and Ella Landis
Kathleen Marshall and Ella Landis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/kathleen5.jpg
Joseph Marzullo/WENN
David Hyde Pierce and Kathleen Marshall
David Hyde Pierce and Kathleen Marshall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kathleen Marshall and her parents
Kathleen Marshall and her parents Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!