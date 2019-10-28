Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall to Direct New Musical Shame, Based on The Scarlet Letter

The musical, which is currently in development, is written by Mark Governor.

Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall is the director of the new musical-in-development shAme, based on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.

Written by Mark Governor, shAme will feature music direction by David O, casting by Jim Carnahan, and general management by Nathan Gehan/5EE. Additional creative team members, casting, and a production timeline will be announced at a later date.

This sung-through adaptation of Hawthorne’s tale of Hester Prynne and the aftermath of her public punishment for adultery features a mix of contemporary music styles, including rock, pop, folk, roots, and soul.

Governor is the composer of several feature films and documentaries, including Pet Sematary 2, Notes From Underground, his collaboration with Iggy Pop on The Brave, and the DVD special editions of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies.

Marshall’s Broadway credits include In Transit; Nice Work If You Can Get It; Anything Goes; The Pajama Game; Wonderful Town; Living on Love; Grease; Little Shop of Horrors; Follies; Seussical; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; and Swinging on a Star.

Art Lab/Meg Fofonoff is producing and funding the development of the piece.

