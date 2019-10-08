Tony Winner Laura Benanti Joins Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in Here Today

Film & TV News   Tony Winner Laura Benanti Joins Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in Here Today
By Dan Meyer
Oct 08, 2019
 
The film will also star Tony nominee Anna Deavere Smith.
Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Here Today, a Billy Crystal-helmed movie about an aging comedian who befriends a younger woman, crossing a generational gap. The film stars Crystal as comedy writer Charlie Burnz and Tiffany Haddish as New Yorker street singer Emma Page.

Deadline reports that Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady), Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Anna Deavere Smith (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992), and Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

READ: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Signature Theatre’s Fires in the Mirror, by Anna Deavere Smith

Crystal penned the screenplay with Alan Zweibel (SNL), whose short story The Prize serves as inspiration. Crystal, Zweibel, and Haddish are producers with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte, and Samantha Sprecher serve as executive producers.

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

From Gypsy to Eliza: Celebrating the Career of Laura Benanti

46 PHOTOS
Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti and Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Richard Chamberlain and Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>The Sound of Music</i>
Laura Benanti in The Sound of Music
Laura Benanti in <i>Into the Woods</i>
Laura Benanti in Into the Woods
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Stephen Lynch and Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>The Wedding Singer</i>
Laura Benanti in The Wedding Singer Joan Marcus
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti and Patti LuPone in <i>Gypsy</i>
Boyd Gaines, Laura Benanti, and Patti LuPone in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
Laura Benanti in <i>Gypsy</i>
Laura Benanti in Gypsy Joan Marcus
