Tony Winner Laura Benanti Joins Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in Here Today

The film will also star Tony nominee Anna Deavere Smith.

Tony winner Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Here Today, a Billy Crystal-helmed movie about an aging comedian who befriends a younger woman, crossing a generational gap. The film stars Crystal as comedy writer Charlie Burnz and Tiffany Haddish as New Yorker street singer Emma Page.

Deadline reports that Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady), Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Anna Deavere Smith (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992), and Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

READ: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Signature Theatre’s Fires in the Mirror, by Anna Deavere Smith

Crystal penned the screenplay with Alan Zweibel (SNL), whose short story The Prize serves as inspiration. Crystal, Zweibel, and Haddish are producers with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte, and Samantha Sprecher serve as executive producers.

