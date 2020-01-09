Tony Winner Lea Salonga’s North American Concert Tour Will Play New York, California, Ohio, and More

The stage and screen star has also announced several international concert dates.

Tony winner Lea Salonga, most recently seen as the pie-making Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd in Manila and Singapore, will launch a North American concert tour in Honolulu, Hawaii, April 3, with additional dates set in New York, California, Ohio, Maryland, and more.

The stage and screen star, a Tony and Olivier winner for her performance as Kim in the original Broadway and London productions of Miss Saigon, will also play several international dates in Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong.

“I’m thrilled to be back on the road in North America—and all around the world—in 2020,” said Salonga in a statement. “We’ve got a lot of new music, some old favorites, and a few surprises in store. We had so much fun with our incredible sold-out audiences last year. I can’t wait to perform at these gorgeous venues and connect with fans new and old in the months to come.”

North American Tour Dates:

April 3–4: Honolulu, Hawaii

April 10: Valley Center, California

April 11: Cerritos, California

April 13: Vancouver, British Columbia

April 17: Bethesda, Maryland

April 18: Garden City, New York

April 20–21: Cincinnati, Ohio

April 24–25: Indianapolis, Indiana

April 28–29: Malibu, California

May 1: Lancaster, California

May 6 and 8: Livermore, California

May 9: Modesto, California

International Dates:

March 5–6: Dubai, UAE

March 19–22: Singapore

June 9–21: Australia with Do You Hear the People Sing?

July 3–5: Hong Kong

July 7: London at the Greenwich Music Time Festival

September 19: Bangkok

September 27–October 1: U.K., with the Floating Festivals Stages Cruise

November 7: Shanghai

Salonga was the first Asian to play Eponine in the Broadway production of Les Misérables and later was seen as Fantine in the 2006 revival of the international hit musical. Most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island, she provided the singing voices of Princess Jasmine in the animated Disney hit Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. Salonga currently serves as a judge on the Philippines version of The Voice and The Voice Kids.

