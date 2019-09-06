Tony Winner Len Cariou and Tony Nominee Craig Bierko to Star in Harry Townsend’s Last Stand

By Dan Meyer
Sep 06, 2019
 
The new play by George Eastman will debut at New York City Center November 18.
Len Cariou and Craig Bierko

Broadway stars Len Cariou and Craig Bierko will star in the premiere of Harry Townsend’s Last Stand at New York City Center Stage II. Cariou is a Tony winner for the original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Bierko is Tony- and Drama Desk-nominated for his performance as Harold Hill in the 2000 revival of The Music Man.

Directed by Karen Carpenter, the play begins performances November 18 ahead of a December 4 opening night. Written by George Eastman, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand tells the story of an 85-year-old widower living alone in Vermont. When his son, Alan, returns after an 18-month absence, Harry finds himself at odds with his offspring. The play tells a story of family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with the ones close to use.

The production features scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada.

From Applause to Sweeney Todd: Look Back at Len Cariou on the Stage

From Applause to Sweeney Todd: Look Back at Len Cariou on the Stage

21 PHOTOS
Len Cariou in King Henry V ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in <i>Applause</i>
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Len Cariou and Martin Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
