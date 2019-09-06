Tony Winner Len Cariou and Tony Nominee Craig Bierko to Star in Harry Townsend’s Last Stand

The new play by George Eastman will debut at New York City Center November 18.

Broadway stars Len Cariou and Craig Bierko will star in the premiere of Harry Townsend’s Last Stand at New York City Center Stage II. Cariou is a Tony winner for the original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Bierko is Tony- and Drama Desk-nominated for his performance as Harold Hill in the 2000 revival of The Music Man.

Directed by Karen Carpenter, the play begins performances November 18 ahead of a December 4 opening night. Written by George Eastman, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand tells the story of an 85-year-old widower living alone in Vermont. When his son, Alan, returns after an 18-month absence, Harry finds himself at odds with his offspring. The play tells a story of family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with the ones close to use.

The production features scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada.

