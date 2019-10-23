Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Announces Solo Tour as New Album Drops

Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Announces Solo Tour as New Album Drops
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 23, 2019
 
The Hamilton alum and star of the upcoming film Harriet will embark on his Stronger Magic Tour this spring.
Leslie Odom, Jr. will hit the road with his new solo album Mr beginning spring 2020. The album officially drops November 8 from S-Curve Records/BMG, though you can listen to an exclusive pre-released track here.

The Strong Magic Tour will feature all of the songs from his first self-titled album, as well as music from Mr. The tour officially kicks off March 8, 2020, in Las Vegas at the House of Blues. Odom will then travel on to San Francisc, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more. Click here for a full list of dates and venues.

Prior to the official launch March 8, Odom will hit the stage of New York City’s Bowery Ballroom November 4 and The Paramount in Los Angeles November 13.

Odom won a Tony Award for originating the role of Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton. Prior to his Tony-winning turn, he had appeared on Broadway in Rent and Leap of Faith. Since departing the hip-hop musical phenomenon, Odom has starred on the big screen in Murder on the Orient Express and the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, which hits theatres nationwide November 1.

