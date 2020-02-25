Tony Winner Levi Kreis to Star in New Musical Pure Country at TUTS

Sally Mayes, Stephanie Gibson, and Felicia Finley also star in the new musical, adapted from the film of the same name.

Tony Winner Levi Kreis is set to star as country music star Dusty in the Theatre Under The Stars production of Pure Country in Houston this spring. Developed by TUTS, the new Texas-set musical (adapted from the film of the same name) will play a limited run April 14–26.

Along with Kreis, the cast features Sally Mayes as Mama Ivy; Stephanie Gibson as Harley, with whom Dusty falls in love; Felicia Finley as Lula, Dusty's manager; Matt DeAngelis as Earl; Mark Price as Marty; and Doug Atkins as Charlie.

Pure Country follows jaded country singer Dusty as he walks away from his successful but joyless career to return to his roots and rediscover his passion for life, love, and music.

"It is so wonderful for TUTS to not only be able to bring in Broadway stars for this production, but ones who bring with them authentic country and southern roots,” said Dan Knechtges, TUTS' artistic director, and the director and choreographer of Pure Country. “The addition of Levi Kreis who gave a stunning, Tony Award-winning performance as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, and Sally Mayes, a local Houstonian who went on to become a Broadway legend, is tremendous. Levi and Sally add a high level of artistry and authenticity to Pure Country making it an unmissable Houston event.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Brittany Halen, Logan Keslar, Charles Mitchell, Shea Renne, Katie Stuckey, Nick Szoeke, Christopher Tipps, LaBraska Washington, Ryan Winkler, Katja Rivera Yanko, and Kevin Zak.

Pure Country will feature music supervision and arrangements by Charlie Alterman and new orchestrations by Michael Holland. The design team is made up of scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer Colleen Grady, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, sound designer Andrew Harper, and projections designer Greg Emetaz. Casting for Pure Country is provided by associate artistic director Megan Larche Dominick.