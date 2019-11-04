Tony Winner Lillias White to Join Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Winner Lillias White to Join Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42
By Emily Selleck
Nov 04, 2019
 
The Playbill Cruise alum will also bring her holiday show to the midtown venue.
Lillias White
Lillias White Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Lillias White will join singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata for a one-night-only performance at The Green Room 42 November 12.

The ‘birthday bash’ will include additional guest performers Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), pop singer Caroline Cohen, and more to be revealed.

Nunziata will be backed by a quintet of musicians, led by musical director Tedd Firth, as he celebrates the release of his debut solo album featuring covers of classics like "The Very Thought of You," "Can’t Take My Eyes Of You," "Unchained Melody," and "Somewhere," along with a new Christmas single titled "The Greatest Wish." Will Nunziata, Anthony's brother and frequent collaborator, directs.

As previously reported, White (The Life, Dreamgirls) will also take the stage at the midtown venue in December for her holiday show, A Lillias White Christmas.

Look Back at Lillias White in The Life on Broadway

Look Back at Lillias White in The Life on Broadway

The Tony winner celebrates her birthday July 21.

6 PHOTOS
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
Lillias White Carol Rosegg
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
Judine Richard, Vernel Bagneris, Lillias White, and Katy Grenfell Carol Rosegg
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
The Cast of The Life Carol Rosegg
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
Pamela Isaacs and Lillias White Carol Rosegg
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
Chuck Cooper and Lillias White Carol Rosegg
The Life_Broadway_Production Photos_1997_XX_HR
Lillias White and Pamela Isaacs Carol Rosegg
Share

Lillias White has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!