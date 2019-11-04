Tony Winner Lillias White to Join Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42

The Playbill Cruise alum will also bring her holiday show to the midtown venue.

Tony winner Lillias White will join singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata for a one-night-only performance at The Green Room 42 November 12.

The ‘birthday bash’ will include additional guest performers Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), pop singer Caroline Cohen, and more to be revealed.

Nunziata will be backed by a quintet of musicians, led by musical director Tedd Firth, as he celebrates the release of his debut solo album featuring covers of classics like "The Very Thought of You," "Can’t Take My Eyes Of You," "Unchained Melody," and "Somewhere," along with a new Christmas single titled "The Greatest Wish." Will Nunziata, Anthony's brother and frequent collaborator, directs.

As previously reported, White (The Life, Dreamgirls) will also take the stage at the midtown venue in December for her holiday show, A Lillias White Christmas.



