Tony Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry Lands Role on CBS’ Evil

Tony Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry Lands Role on CBS' Evil
By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
 
The Hamilton star will play an attorney for the Catholic Church in a multi-episode arc.
Freestyle Love Supreme_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Renée Elise Goldsberry Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is set to return to TV in the new CBS series Evil as Renee Harris, a high-powered lawyer for the Catholic Church. The show follows a psychologist, a priest-in-training, and a tech expert as they investigate events deemed miraculous while exploring science versus religion.

Goldsberry recently appeared in an Emmy-nominated episode of Documentary Now!, “Original Cast Album: Co-op.” In 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton.

READ: Sheet Music Now Available Documentary Now!'s Company Parody, 'Original Cast Album: Co-Op'

Up next, the stage and screen star will appear in Waves with Sterling K. Brown (The Brother/Sister Plays, NBC’s This Is Us) and Lucas Hedges (The Waverly Gallery), in theatres November 15.

Evil stars Katja Herbers (Westworld), Mike Coulter (Luke Cage), and Aasif Mandvi (Halal in the Family).

