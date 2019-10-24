Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block Will Make Café Carlyle Debut in 2020

Stephanie J. Block Will Make Café Carlyle Debut in 2020
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 24, 2019
 
The recent star of The Cher Show is among a new lineup that also includes Betty Buckley and Fran Drescher.
2019 Tony Awards_Red Carpet_Batch 4_NAME HERE_HR-58.jpg
Stephanie J. Block Marc J. Franklin

Stephanie J. Block, who earned a Tony Award earlier this year for her performance in The Cher Show, will celebrate another first in 2020: a debut at Manhattan's famed Café Carlyle. The Wicked and Falsettos alum will take the stage February 11–15, 2020.

Block is among the names newly announced for the Carlyle's winter and spring seasons. The 2020 lineup will kick off January 14–18 with Hamilton Leithauser's third annual winter residency ahead of the release of his second solo LP. Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi will follow January 21–February 8, trading the runway for the cabaret stage with a show titled Movie Stars and Supermodels.

The roster also includes the March 10–21 return of Tony winner Betty Buckley, fresh from headlining the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, singer-songwriter Belinda Carlisle (June 1–13), and Emmy-winning The Nanny star and Broadway alum Fran Drescher (June 16–20).

For tickets and a full schedule of acts, visit CafeCarlyleNewYork.com.

