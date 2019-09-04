Tony-Winning Costume Designer Jane Greenwood to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

The Henry Hewes Design Awards will honor Greenwood with the Ming Cho Lee Award in October.

Tony winner Jane Greenwood will receive the Ming Cho Lee Lifetime Achievement Award at the Henry Hewes Design Awards October 7.

A 21-time Tony nominee for her work, the costume designer finally won for The Little Foxes in 2017. She also received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2014 for her contribution to the theatre.

Greenwood has crafted the costumes for over 100 productions, including last season’s All My Sons, the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Passion, and the 1988 revival of Our Town. Her Broadway debut came in 1965 with Tartuffe, which she designed again in 2003.

The Henry Hewes Design Awards honored five costume designers earlier this year for their work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway.

