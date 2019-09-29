Tour of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville Launches September 29 in Providence

The North American tour of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville launches September 29 in Providence, Rhode Island, before playing over 35 cities in its first year.

The musical stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D., and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

The non-Equity company also includes Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger, and Tyler Whitaker.

“This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music, and lifestyle of this show on its first national tour,” said Buffett in an earlier statement. “I am thrilled that this group of performers will transform theatres into Margaritaville each evening. Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time.”

With a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Escape to Margaritaville features both original songs and Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Based on the original Broadway direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, the tour is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran with choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and Amanda Zieve, sound design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy, wig, hair, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas, orchestrations by Michael Utley, dance music arrangements by Gary Adler, music supervision, arrangements, and additional orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, and music direction by Matthew Smedal. Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

Escape to Margaritaville played its final performance on Broadway July 1, 2018, at the Marquis Theatre, having run for 29 previews and 124 regular performances.

