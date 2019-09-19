Tracy Letts' Linda Vista Begins on Broadway September 19

Ian Barford stars as Wheeler in the new comedy from Pulitzer Prize winner Letts.

Performances begin September 19 at Second Stage Theater's Hayes Theater for the Broadway premiere of Tracy Letts' Linda Vista, directed by Dexter Bullard. The new comedy from the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning actor-writer follows Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Ian Barford returns to star as Wheeler, having originated the part in the world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017 and playing him again in a 2019 production at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Barford is joined on Broadway by Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are all reprising their roles from the Chicago and L.A. productions as well. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the L.A. run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

Linda Vista follows Wheeler, whose marriage is over, his job is mundane, and the best years of his life appear to be behind him. When he makes the move from the cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

The production, which will officially open October 10, is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.

