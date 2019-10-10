Tracy Letts' Linda Vista Opens on Broadway

Ian Barford stars as Wheeler in the new comedy from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

The Broadway premiere of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning actor-playwright Tracy Letts opens at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater October 10. The new comedy, directed by Dexter Bullard, is centered on Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Ian Barford, who starred as Wheeler in Los Angeles and Chicago, returns to the role on Broadway. He is joined by a cast made up of Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are all reprising their roles from the Chicago and L.A. productions as well. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the L.A. run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

Linda Vista follows Wheeler, whose marriage is over, his job mundane, and the best years of his life apparently behind him. When he makes the move from the cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

The production is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.