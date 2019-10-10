Tracy Letts' Linda Vista Opens on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Tracy Letts' Linda Vista Opens on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 10, 2019
Buy Tickets to Linda Vista
 
Ian Barford stars as Wheeler in the new comedy from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Chantal Thuy and Ian Barford Joan Marcus

The Broadway premiere of Linda Vista by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning actor-playwright Tracy Letts opens at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater October 10. The new comedy, directed by Dexter Bullard, is centered on Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral.

Ian Barford, who starred as Wheeler in Los Angeles and Chicago, returns to the role on Broadway. He is joined by a cast made up of Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West, who are all reprising their roles from the Chicago and L.A. productions as well. Chantal Thuy is reprising her role from the L.A. run, and Jim True-Frost is new to the cast.

READ: Broadway Meets Its Match — Get to Know the Men and Women of Linda Vista

Linda Vista follows Wheeler, whose marriage is over, his job mundane, and the best years of his life apparently behind him. When he makes the move from the cot in his ex-wife’s garage to his own apartment, a world of new possibilities for love, sex, and redemption become available to him.

The production is presented in association with Steppenwolf Theatre and Center Theatre Group. The staging features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Laura Bauer, lighting design by Marcus Doshi, sound design by Richard Woodbury, and casting by Telsey + Co.

Production Photos: Linda Vista on Broadway

Production Photos: Linda Vista on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jim True-Frost and Sally Murphy Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cora Vander Broek and Ian Barford Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cora Vander Broek and Ian Barford Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Chantal Thuy and Ian Barford Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Caroline Neff, Ian Barford, and Troy West Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ian Barford and Caroline Neff Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Chantal Thuy Joan Marcus
Linda Vista_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, Ian Barford, and Sally Murphy Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!