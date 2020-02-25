Tracy Letts' The Minutes Begins on Broadway

Tracy Letts' The Minutes Begins on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 25, 2020
The Steppenwolf production arrives at the Cort Theatre February 25 following its world premiere in Chicago.
Performances begin February 25 at the Cort Theatre for the Broadway premiere of The Minutes, a new play by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. A play about small-town politics and real-world power, the production arrives on Broadway following its world premiere at Chicago's Steppenwolf (where Shapiro is artistic director and Letts is an ensemble member).

The Minutes, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, takes place in a seemingly mundane city council meeting that illustrates American toxicity both historic and contemporary.

READ: Tony-Winning Director Anna D. Shapiro Talks Running the Country’s Largest Ensemble Theatre

Letts is part of a cast that also features Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Ian Barford (recently seen in Letts' play Linda Vista on Broadway), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), and Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).

The Minutes features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanic, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The producing team on Broadway is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Rosswith Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, Ricardo Hornos, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

