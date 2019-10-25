Two-Time Oscar Nominee Jessica Chastain Will Make U.K. Theatre Debut in A Doll’s House

Jamie Lloyd will direct.

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) will make her U.K. theatre debut in June 2020 leading the company of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, in a version by Frank McGuiness.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, previews will begin June 10 at the Playhouse Theatre prior to an official opening June 18. The limited engagement is currently scheduled through September 5. The production will also have designs by Soutra Gilmour. Full cast and creative team will be announced.

Lloyd said in a statement, “At The Jamie Lloyd Company, our aim is to work with the most exceptional actors in the world, offering them new and unexpected challenges. Jessica Chastain is a gifted artist and is, of course, well known and respected for her extraordinary screen performances. However, I’m delighted she is now returning to the stage—where her career began—in this bold reappraisal of Ibsen’s great masterpiece.”

The upcoming production of A Doll’s House is part of a new season directed by Lloyd at the Playhouse Theatre, which begins November 27 with James McAvoy in Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, adapted by Martin Crimp.

Chastain’s theatre credits include The Heiress (Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theater), Salome (Wadsworth Theater), and The Cherry Orchard and Rodney’s Wife (Williamstown Theatre Festival).

The Jamie Lloyd Company is currently represented on Broadway with the acclaimed production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London



