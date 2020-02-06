Ugo Chukwu, Julia Sirna-Frest, and More Tapped for Return Run of Sarah Einspanier’s Lunch Bunch

Several of the Clubbed Thumb cast return for the encore run, co-presented with PlayCo Off-Broadway.

Ugo Chukwu, Keilly McQuail, Julia Sirna-Frest, and Paco Tolson will return to perform in Sarah Einspanier’s Lunch Bunch when Clubbed Thumb and Play Company join forces to bring back the comedy in the spring. As previously announced, the Tara Ahmadinejad-helmed production is set to play an encore engagement at the 122CC Second Floor Theatre March 18–April 19.

Joining the returning cast will be Tina Chilip, David Greenspan, Mel Krodman, and Olivia Phillip.

Sarah Einspanier's Lunch Bunch, seen in a 2019 Clubbed Thumb premiere, follows seven public defenders who embark on a frenzied quest for the perfect lunch—seeking meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order in daily culinary minutiae amidst the failures and injustices of larger social systems around them.

“I wanted to show a workplace that was pressurized, but also ventilated with joy, energy, and levity," says Einspanier. "How do these workers bear the weight of client trauma, state power, long hours, and insufficient pay without collapsing in court? Where does this pain, stress, fear, etc. resurface—in culinary obsessions, eyelid ailments, guilty pastimes, coat closet breakdowns.”

Einspanier's play House Plant, directed by Jaki Bradley, is currently in performances Off-Broadway as part of New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door programming. Chukwu is also part of the cast.