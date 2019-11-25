Upcoming Company Star Katrina Lenk Lands Recurring Role on CBS’ Tommy

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 25, 2019
The Tony winner joins a cast led by Edie Falco and Thomas Sadoski.
Katrina Lenk Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In addition to an upcoming Broadway bow in Company, Katrina Lenk is heading to the small screen. The Tony Award winner landed a recurring role on the CBS drama Tommy, according to Deadline.

Tommy—no relation to the musical eyeing a return to the Great White Way—will star Edie Falco as a former police officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police in Los Angeles. Similarly, Lenk will play a sports agent who is also no stranger to being the only woman in a male-dominated industry. The series will also feature Broadway alum Thomas Sadoski.

Lenk, who took home the Tony Award in 2018 for her work in The Band’s Visit, will take center stage as Bobbie in the upcoming gender-swapped revival of Company; the production, also starring Patti LuPone, will begin performances March 2, 2020, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Lenk is a familiar face in the CBS circuit, with a recurring role on the CBS All Access series The Good Fight.

