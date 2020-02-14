Waitress Will Launch U.K. and Ireland Tour in November

The tour of Sara Bareilles’ international hit musical will kick off at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

The first-ever U.K. and Ireland tour of the international hit musical Waitress will launch November 14 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.

The tour will subsequently play the Churchill Theatre, Manchester Opera House, Edinburgh Playhouse, Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Hull New Theatre, Cliffs Pavilion, His Majesty's Theatre, Bristol Hippodrome, Eastbourne Theatres, and Birmingham Hippodrome with additional dates to be announced.

Barry and Fran Weissler and David Ian will produce the tour. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 2007 movie by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The musical ended its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson January 5, with a new North American tour set to begin in November in Vancouver, Canada. Waitress will continue in the West End through July 4.

Waitress composer Bareilles is currently making her West End debut as Jenna in the London production of her hit musical opposite Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter. The pair, who also co-starred in the Broadway production of Waitress last January, are playing a six-week limited run at the Adelphi Theatre. London's most recent Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, Lucie Jones and David Hunter, will return to their respective roles March 9.

