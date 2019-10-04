Wanna Do Something Fun: Celebrate Mean Girls Day With Taco Bell

The cast of the Broadway hit musical joined audience members for a celebration after the October 3 performance.

Following the evening performance, Broadway’s Mean Girls commemorated October 3 —a date revered by the movie and musical’s fans—with a post-show celebration with Taco Bell. Members of the cast joined audience members outside for free tacos and photographs.

Mean Girls opened at the August Wilson Theatre April 8 after beginning preview performances March 12. The musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film features a book by Fey, a score by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

The current Broadway cast stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

Flip through photos of the celebration below:

