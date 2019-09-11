Watch a Clip From the New Documentary You Are Here—A Come From Away Story

Video   Watch a Clip From the New Documentary You Are Here—A Come From Away Story
By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2019
Written and directed by Moze Mossanen, the film plays movie theatres around the country September 11.

You Are Here—A Come From Away Story makes its U.S. theatrical premiere via a nationwide Fathom Events release September 11.

Written and directed by Moze Mossanen, the documentary spotlights the community of Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 airliners carrying over 6,500 passengers were forced to land after the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The film pulls back the layers surrounding the five days during which the community housed, fed, and cared for the dislocated passengers.

While their stories inspired the hit Broadway hit musical Come From Away, the documentary offers first-hand accounts of the kindnesses and resourcefulness the community showed their unexpected guests.

In the video clip above, several Newfoundlanders discuss their reaction when they first heard Irene Sankoff and David Hein were planning to make a musical about the community.

You Are Here—A Come From Away Story was nominated for five 2019 Canadian Screen Awards, winning two, including Best Documentary Program.

