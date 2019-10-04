WATCH: A Look Inside at The McKittrick Hotel’s Bartschland Follies

By Roberto Araujo
Oct 04, 2019
 
Drag artist Joey Arias and nightlife queen Susanne Bartsch take us inside The McKittrick Hotel for an exclusive performance.

The McKittrick combined forces with Susanne Bartsch to create the Bartschland Follies—an eclectic and eccentric cabaret extravaganza—where a night at the opera collides with a burlesque circus for a high-fashion, madcap, and unforgettable entertainment experience.

Bartsch hosts each week with a roster of performances by NYC club kids and nightlife fixtures Joey Arias, Amanda Lepore, Sherry Vine, Aquaria, Murray Hill, Fou York, Dirty Martini, and more. Acts range from musical numbers, striptease, and circus feats to art installations, comedy, and contortionists—all presented like you’ve never seen before.

Tickets range from $35 for general admission to $75 for reserved seating and are available at McKittrickHotel.com. Doors open at 10:30 PM, and all guests must be at least 21 to enter.

