Watch a Medley of Muses Take on Music from Hercules

YouTube Sensation and #HAM4BEY creator Michael Korte conceived the video in celebration of the recent Public Works’ production.

YouTube star Michael Korte produced a new video showcasing the Muses’ songs in celebration of the recent Public Works’ production of Hercules.

Songs in the video include “The Gospel Truth,” “Zero to Hero,” “A Star is Born,” and “Go the Distance.” Starring as the muses are LaVance Colley, Keenan D. Washington, James Wright Chanel, Tre ‘Rebel’ Edwards, and Cameron Wright. Music was arranged by Bryson Camperruth and the medley was filmed by Baxter Stapleton.

The music was originally written by Alan Menken and David Zippel, who recently wrote five new songs for the stage production.

Korte is known for blending Broadway with pop in his videos including #HAM4BEY , a Dreamgirls-Drake mashup , a remix of “The Circle of Life,” and more.

Watch the video above, and check out highlights from Public Works’ production of Hercules below.

