Watch a Steamy Clip From the New Movie High Strung Free Dance

In the rehearsal room of an upcoming Broadway musical, things heat up between a young choreographer and a talented star.

Broadway hits the silver screen October 11 in the new movie High Strung Free Dance.

Starring Thomas Doherty (Disney’s Descendants series) as choreographer-on-the-rise Zander Raines and Juliet Doherty (no relation) as young starlet Barlow, High Strung Free Dance explores a steamy love triangle wrapped in the world of Broadway dance. When Zander hires Barlow and prodigal pianist Charlie (played by Harry Jarvis) in his highly-anticipated new Broadway show Free Dance, tensions run hot when Charlie falls for Barlow while Zander nurtures her as his muse.

Also featured in the cast are Jane Seymour, Ace Bhatti, Desmond Richardson, and Nigel Lythgoe.

Choreographed by Tyce Diorio (So You Think You Can Dance), the movie features original orchestrations to reimagined classical and pop tunes. The film is written and produced by Michael Damian, who played the titular role in the 1993 Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat—and Janeen Damian, with Nicholas Levis also serving as producer and Seymour and Dave Scott serving as executive producers.

Take a look at the exclusive clip above as Barlow and Zander rehearse for Free Dance.

