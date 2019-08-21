Watch Aladdin’s Arielle Jacobs Sing ‘Regardless’

The Broadway star sings the track written by Write Out Loud contest winner India Angel.

A new music video features Broadway’s Arielle Jacobs singing “Regardless,” by Write Out Loud contestant India Angel. Jacobs, who currently stars in Aladdin as Jasmine, was recruited by Tony nominee Taylor Louderman to record the track.

Angel hails from Melbourne, Australia. The songwriter is currently working on releasing an EP of pop/soul music and her original musical Tragic, about the ups and downs of young adulthood in a world that sometimes doesn’t allow you to love yourself.

Louderman (Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party), and Matt Rodin founded the Write Out Loud contest earlier this year to support emerging musical theatre writers. As part of the prize, Warner Music Group will produce a single and music video for each of the winners: Angel, Joriah Fleming, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kailey Marshall, and Mackenzie Szabo. .

Playbill will continue to release music videos leading up to the Feinstein’s/54 Below September 25 concert where all five winners of the contest will have their songs performed. The concert will be produced by Hannah Kloepfer, with Rauhala serving as musical director. In addition to songs written by the five winners, the performance will feature numbers by runners-up and Louderman herself.

In addition to playing the Disney princess on stage, Jacobs has appeared in Wicked and In The Heights.