Watch Alan Cumming Sing from Annie on The Tonight Show

Also: Find out how Paul McCartney ended up accompanying the Legal Immigrant star and Emma Stone on a song from The Little Mermaid.

Alan Cumming is starting to feel like an orphan in America these days—and what better way to express that than with a performance of “Tomorrow” from Annie? The Tony winner sang the number on The Tonight Show November 20; watch above.

This wasn’t the star’s first interaction with the musical—he starred as Rooster in the 1999 TV movie alongside Victor Garber, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Kathy Bates.

Cumming recently finished up his Legal Immigrant cabaret tour, a live performance of which is now on Audible. The Scotsman became a citizen in America 10 years ago, but the attitudes towards immigrants have changed so much, the performer decided to make a show about it.

In addition, the Club Cumming maestro told Jimmy Fallon about the time Paul McCartney, Emma Stone, and Billie Jean King came to his East Village venue. What was supposed to be a quiet evening ended up being quite the night, with the Beatles singer accompanying the Cabaret co-stars on the harmonica while they sang “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

“I get some pleasure in getting people to let go of their inhibitions,” the star said of the club’s frequent karaoke sessions. “Also, trying to get people to not feel it’s wrong to sing tacky songs. It’s a mission of mine in my work.”

