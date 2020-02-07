Watch an Exclusive Clip of James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac

The production will be broadcast across the U.S. February 20 through National Theatre Live.

James McAvoy is spitting rhyme—in character as Cyrano—about how to get the girl in an exclusive clip from National Theatre Live's upcoming Cyrano de Bergerac, set to be broadcast in movie theatres across the U.S. February 20.

The X-Men star continues his partnership with director Jamie Lloyd (The Ruling Class, Macbeth) in the London production of Martin Crimp's adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s drama, which opened at the Playhouse Theatre last December.

In this modern take, the story of the poet with a famously large nose is told in the style of rap battle-meets-slam poetry. The play, which continues through February 29 in London, also stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Roxane and Eben Figueiredo as Christian.

The cast also features Michele Austin, Adam Best, Sam Black, Nari Blair-Mangat, Philip Cairns, Tom Edden, Chris Fung, Adrian Der Gregorian, Carla Harrison-Hodge, Seun Shote, Kiruna Stamell, Nima Taleghani, Vaneeka Dadhria, Mika Johnson, and Brinsley Terence.

The production features sets and costumes by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Ben and Max Rinham, and fight direction by Kate Waters. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The screening presented by Fathom Events, BY Experience, and NT Live February 20 only. You can pick up tickets at FathomEvents.com.

Check out the trailer for the broadcast below.

