Watch an Exclusive Performance From Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

The parody cabaret returns with a new set of musical targets, including Oklahoma!, Hadestown, and Fosse/Verdon.

Gerard Alessandrini stopped by the Playbill studio to share a number from the newest edition of Forbidden Broadway. Watch cast members Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia (Evita, Kinky Boots), Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf, Friends: The Musical), Katheryne Perry (Rocky, A Christmas Story), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story, The Pill), with Fred Barton on piano, perform their spoof on the most recent revival of Oklahoma!—here referred to as “Woke-lahoma!”.

Written, created and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation spoofs the newest Broadway hits, including Moulin Rouge!, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Frozen, as well as such Tony-winning stage favorites as Satino Fontana, Karen Olivo, Bette Midler, and André de Shields. The show also tackles showbiz seen on screen with nods to Judy and Fosse/Verdon.

The creative team for Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation includes choreographer Gerry McIntire, set designer Glenn Bassett, costume designer Dustin Cross, wig designer Conor Donnelly, and sound designer Sound Associates.

The show is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney.