Watch an Exclusive Performance of Bob Dylan's ‘True Love Tends to Forget’ From Girl From the North Country

The musical begins performances February 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre.

Before they begin performances on Broadway, the cast members of Girl From the North Country stopped by the Playbill studio for an exclusive performance of "True Love Tends to Forget." Watch the video above.

As previously reported, Girl From the North Country will begin performances February 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, where opening night is set for March 5. Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Austin Scott, who has also been seen in Pose, joins a company largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run. Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch, David Pittu, and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast is Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine (the role assumed Off-Broadway by Stephen Bogardus).

Also announced are new ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.