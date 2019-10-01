WATCH: Beautiful’s Cory Jeacoma Answers Our Questions and Sings James Taylor’s ‘Fire and Rain’ in His ‘Elevator Pitch’

The actor answers as many questions as he can in his (long) elevator ride from the green room to the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below—plus an exclusive performance.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile.

How to make good use of that time? Playbill invited Beautiful’s Cory Jeacoma to answer some questions and end the interview in a song for our new series “Elevator Pitch.” Watch the interview and listen to the actor sing James Taylor's “Fire and Rain” in the video above.

Jeacoma stepped into the role of Gerry Goffin in the Broadway production of Beautiful–The Carole King Musical September 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street), marking his Broadway debut.

The Tony-nominated musical continues through October 27. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)