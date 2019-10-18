Watch Beth Leavel Perform ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ at Best In Shows Benefit

Video   Watch Beth Leavel Perform ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’ at Best In Shows Benefit
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 18, 2019
 
The Tony Award-winning Drowsy Chaperone star shared the stage with an adoptable bulldog at the recent Humane Society concert fundraiser.

A host of Broadway favorites raised their voices October 14 to help animals in need at the recent Best In Shows benefit concert for the Humane Society of New York.

The concert featured performances by Tony Award Beth Leavel, as well as Fun Home Tony nominee Beth Malone, Lillias White (The Life), Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, Chicago), Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), and Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway).

Watch Leavel cheer on an adoptable bulldog named Myrtle in the above rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy.

Seth Rudetsky served as host and music director for the evening that honored Tony nominee Andy Karl and Orfeh for their work in support of rescued animals.

