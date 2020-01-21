Watch Billy Porter Sing With 2 Boundary-Breaking Children’s Choirs on The View

Video   Watch Billy Porter Sing With 2 Boundary-Breaking Children’s Choirs on The View
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jan 21, 2020
 
An all-Black middle school chorus and all-Jewish middle school chorus united to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Harrison Fribush may only be 14 years old, but he’s making change far beyond his years. After stumbling upon the viral video of Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Community choir singing with Common and Andra Day on The View, Fribush decided he wanted to use the power of music to build bridges and asked his teacher at Krieger Schechter Day School (also in Baltimore) if they could combine the choirs.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg found out about the endeavor and invited the combined ensemble to sing on The View January 20, to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Billy Porter surprised audiences when he walked on to solo with the two groups.

Watch the full story and the performance of “Reach Out and Touch Somebody’s Hand” and “Imagine” in the video above.

