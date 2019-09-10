Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Cover Song From The Bridges of Madison County

The group sings the Jason Robert Brown tune after receiving a 2019 Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre.

Grammy and Tony Award-nominated Michael McElroy arranged a new rendition of "Wondering" from Jason Robert Brown's The Bridges of Madison County; watch the performance with the men of Broadway Inspirational Voices above.

The group, formed by McElroy in 1994, received an honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre earlier this year.

The new performance marks the Season 3 launch of the Broadway Our Way series, which takes popular Broadway hits and presents them in a fresh light. This season will also include tunes from Aladdin, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, The Prom, and Hamilton.

Singing in the video are BIV members McElroy, Jason McCollum, Chris Dilley, Chris Zelno, Matthew Sims, Will Stone Kwame Remy, John Eric Parker, Monroe Kent, Charles West, Dennis Stowe, and Marcus Paul James.