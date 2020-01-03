Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘The Room Where It Happens’ From Hamilton

Broadway Inspirational Voices, the gospel choir that recently received an honorary Tony Award, has released a new music video, this time rearranging “The Room Where It Happens” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Check it out above.
The song highlights Aaron Burr’s (originally played by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr.) lament that changes in government are made by a very select few, in this case the Compromise of 1790. Michael McElroy created the new arrangement of “The Room Where It Happens” with orchestrations by McElroy and Isaac Harlan, videography by Nate Wind, and staging by Marcus Paul James.
Featured in the music video are choir members Casey Erin Clark, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Christina Robinson, Anastasia Talley, Tasha Michelle, Virginia Woodruff, and Kris Roberts, Rosharra Harris, Adee David, Danielle Lee Greaves, Angela Grovey, Keziah John Paul, Rashidra Scott, Lucia Giannetta, and Andrea Green, E. Clayton Cornelius, Will Stone, Jason McCullom, Eliseo Roman, Jesse Nager, John Eric Parker, Matthew Sims, and Ben Roseberry Isaac Harlan, Jerry DeVore, Chris Parker, Joe Spinelli, JS Williams, Corey Wallace, and Christopher McBride are musicians.
Broadway Inspirational Voices' "Broadway Our Way" series is currently in its third season, having already covered “Wondering” from Jason Robert Brown’s score to The Bridges of Madison County among others.