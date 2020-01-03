Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘The Room Where It Happens’ From Hamilton

The Tony-Awarded group rearranges the song from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical.

Broadway Inspirational Voices, the gospel choir that recently received an honorary Tony Award, has released a new music video, this time rearranging “The Room Where It Happens” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Check it out above.

The song highlights Aaron Burr’s (originally played by Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr.) lament that changes in government are made by a very select few, in this case the Compromise of 1790. Michael McElroy created the new arrangement of “The Room Where It Happens” with orchestrations by McElroy and Isaac Harlan, videography by Nate Wind, and staging by Marcus Paul James.

