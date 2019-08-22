Watch Broadway’s Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and More in The Report Trailer

The Amazon film also stars Maura Tierney, Michael C. Hall, Corey Stoll, and Jon Hamm.

A star-studded trailer for Amazon’s upcoming The Report, about the investigation into the CIA’s interrogation tactics, dropped August 21.

In theatres November 15 and on Amazon Prime November 29, the new movie stars 2018–2019 Broadway season alums and Tony nominees Adam Driver (Burn This) and Annette Bening (All My Sons) as U.S. Senate staffer and whistleblower, Daniel Jones, and U.S. Senator Dianne Fienstein (D-California), respectively.

Based on real events, The Report follows the pair as they investigate the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, formed after the September 11th attacks. Jones’ quickly discovers that the nation's intelligence agency has destroyed mountains of evidence, skirted the law, and hid secrets from the public.

“Everything they got from him was either a lie or something they already had,” says Jones in the trailer of waterboarding techniques. “If it works, why do you need to do it 183 times?,” replies Feinstein.

The film also stars several stage stalwarts, including Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, TV’s Dexter), upcoming Macbeth Corey Stoll (A View From the Bridge), and current Geffen Playhouse star Maura Tierney (Lucky Guy).

LISTEN: Martha Plimpton and Michael C. Hall in World Premiere of Nudity Rider

Rounding out the cast are Emmy winners Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

Watch the trailer above.