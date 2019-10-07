Watch Cast Members From Broadway's Saturday Night Fever Reunite in Times Square

The flash mob performance, featuring Orfeh, Andy Karl, Paige Price, Bryan Batt, and more, celebrated the musical’s 20th anniversary.

Cast members from the original Broadway production and first national touring companies of Saturday Night Fever reunited in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary. More than 42 company members gathered in Times Square October 5 for a flash mob performance of the musical's closing "Mega Mix".

Original stars Paige Price, Orfeh, and Bryan Batt, were in attendance along with Andy Karl, Karine Plantadit, Jeanine Meyers, and Shannon Beach, who organized the event. Original cast member Stacey Martin Bafi-Yeboa designed special shirts for the cast members.

Saturday Night Fever, based on a popular 1975 New York Magazine article and the 1977 movie it inspired, opened at the Minskoff Theatre October 21, 1999, and ran for 501 performances. The musical was directed and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

