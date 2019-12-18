Watch Cats’ Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘Memory’ Live on The Voice

The Oscar winner stars as Grizabella in the upcoming movie, due in theatres December 20.

Cats star Jennifer Hudson performed “Memory” live on The Voice finale December 17. Check out the performance above.

Hudson stars as Grizabella in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, due in theatres December 20.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper, also features Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.