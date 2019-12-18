Watch Cats’ Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘Memory’ Live on The Voice

By Dan Meyer
Dec 18, 2019
 
The Oscar winner stars as Grizabella in the upcoming movie, due in theatres December 20.

Cats star Jennifer Hudson performed “Memory” live on The Voice finale December 17. Check out the performance above.

Hudson stars as Grizabella in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, due in theatres December 20.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper, also features Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Check out photos from the Cats premiere below.

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

Inside the Premiere of the Cats Movie

60 PHOTOS
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Andrew Lloyd Webber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Tom Hooper and Poppy Gaye Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family
Elly Blankenbuehler, Andy Blankenbuehler, and family Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
James Corden Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jason Derulo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Jennifer Hudson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Taylor Swift Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cats_Movie_Universal_NYC Premiere_2019_X_HR
Rebel Wilson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
