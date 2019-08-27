Watch Colleen Ballinger Make Her Broadway Debut in Waitress

The YouTube star took her first bow in the Sara Bareilles musical last week.

Colleen Ballinger stepped into the role of Dawn in the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress last week, and has now given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Broadway debut.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, which has more than 8 million subscribers, Ballinger talks nerves about taking her first bow.

"I'm very nervous and I just want to do a good job, I'm afraid of letting people down and disappointing people," she says.

Ballinger, who rose to fame on YouTube as her alter ego Miranda Sings, will play a limited run until September 15 alongside fellow social media star Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots).

The clip also shows Ballinger burst into tears as she leaves the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for her first stage door appearance.

"My opening night I felt like I was just a mess but the audience was so sweet and so supportive," she says.

"It means so much to me having your excited energy in the audience."

Watch the full video below.