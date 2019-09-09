Watch Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Guess Jimmy Fallon’s Celebrity Crush

The illusionist also hypnotized Questlove during a segment on The Tonight Show.

Olivier winner Derren Brown has yet again proved he can always guess what’s inside your head. The illusionist dropped by The Tonight Show September 8 to play mind games with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots frontman Questlove.

Playing a game of Guess Who?, the Broadway star not only guessed their pair’s chosen celebrities, but he also put the in-house band leader into a deep sleep for a moment. This isn’t Questlove’s first Broadway encounter this year—he's joining forces with Tony-nominated book writer Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud) and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) for a Broadway-bound production of Soul Train.

Derren Brown: Secret is currently in previews at Cort Theatre, with an opening night set for September 15.

Watch Brown perform the trick on The Tonight Show above and see him play games with Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick below.

