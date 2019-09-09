Watch Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Guess Jimmy Fallon’s Celebrity Crush

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Watch Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Guess Jimmy Fallon’s Celebrity Crush
By Dan Meyer
Sep 09, 2019
Buy Tickets to Derren Brown: Secret
 
The illusionist also hypnotized Questlove during a segment on The Tonight Show.

Olivier winner Derren Brown has yet again proved he can always guess what’s inside your head. The illusionist dropped by The Tonight Show September 8 to play mind games with host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots frontman Questlove.

Playing a game of Guess Who?, the Broadway star not only guessed their pair’s chosen celebrities, but he also put the in-house band leader into a deep sleep for a moment. This isn’t Questlove’s first Broadway encounter this year—he's joining forces with Tony-nominated book writer Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud) and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) for a Broadway-bound production of Soul Train.

READ: How Olivier Winner Derren Brown Created a Psychological Thriller Meets Illusion Show for His Broadway Debut

Derren Brown: Secret is currently in previews at Cort Theatre, with an opening night set for September 15.

Watch Brown perform the trick on The Tonight Show above and see him play games with Playbill’s Felicia Fitzpatrick below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!