Watch Dancers (and Kelly Ripa) Break the World Record for Most People en Pointe

American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet principal dancers joined over 300 ballerinas to smash the previous record on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

The Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously en pointe was broken September 10 on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, thanks to the hundreds of dancers who answered a call from the show to participate.

American Ballet Theatre principal dancers James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston, along with New York City Ballet principal dancers Tiler Peck, Maria Kowroski, and Lauren Lovette, joined the group of dancers. “The last time I actually danced en pointe was 1986, when certain dancers were born or not even yet born” said Ripa during the segment. “I am one hundred and fifty pecent the weakest link here. If we don’t do this, I want you to know—it’s not you, it’s me.”

In order to succeed, dancers had to stand en pointe for one minute without stopping or the support of others. The previous record was 245 dancers.

Watch the group succeed in the video above.

