Watch Derek McLane Welcome CBS News to Moulin Rouge!

The Broadway musical's set designer gave viewers a look into the design process that turned the Al HIrschfeld Theatre red.

Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane recently sat down with CBS News correspondent Alina Cho to discuss his work on the hit Broadway musical, turning a Broadway theatre into a Parisian nightclub, and not being able to buy enough red velvet.

Watch the video below.

Starring Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, the musical, with a book by Tony winner John Logan and a score boasting a spectrum of pop hits, also features Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers, the production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.