Watch Derek McLane Welcome CBS News to Moulin Rouge!

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Derek McLane Welcome CBS News to Moulin Rouge!
By Playbill Staff
Feb 17, 2020
Buy Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
 
The Broadway musical's set designer gave viewers a look into the design process that turned the Al HIrschfeld Theatre red.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jacqueline B. Arnold, Robyn Hurder, Holly James, and Jeigh Madjus Matthew Murphy

Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! Tony-winning set designer Derek McLane recently sat down with CBS News correspondent Alina Cho to discuss his work on the hit Broadway musical, turning a Broadway theatre into a Parisian nightclub, and not being able to buy enough red velvet.

Watch the video below.

Starring Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, the musical, with a book by Tony winner John Logan and a score boasting a spectrum of pop hits, also features Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers, the production features choreography by Sonya Tayeh, orchestrations by music supervisor Justin Levine, sets by Tony winner Derek McLane, costumes by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!